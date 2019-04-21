DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce sales of $917.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $947.40 million and the lowest is $882.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $956.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

