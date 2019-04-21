Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and $7,854.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00445652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.01065396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00198201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 1,963,173,416,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,822,211,298 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

