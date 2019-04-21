Democrats as they probe Trump Financing subpoena banks

2 House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions Monday as part of investigations into President Donald Trump’s funding.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.said in a declaration that the subpoenas are a part of an investigation”to allegations of potential international influence in the U.S. political process.”

Schiff didn’t mention the other institutions or describe the subpoenas.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., stated in another statement that”the possible usage of the U.S. financial system for illicit purposes is a very significant concern.” She said that her committee is looking such as if they cling to Trump.

It was unclear exactly what the committees asked for. The investigations are one of House Democrats are conducting into facets of the president’s personal and political life, and Schiff has stated he’s exploring whether overseas celebrities, such as Russia, have sought to hold leverage within Trump or his family members and associates.

Eric Trump, the president’s son and executive vice president at The Trump Organization, said in a statement published Monday that the subpoenas were”an unprecedented abuse of power and only the most recent attempt by House Democrats to attack the President and our loved ones for political gain.”

As a part of the investigation, Schiff has stated he would like to know if Russians used laundered money for transactions with the Trump Organization. Trump’s companies have benefited from Russian investment through recent years.

Deutsche Bank is a German asset management firm which has given the property organization of Trump millions of dollars over time. The two committees have been working with the lender for several weeks, and Waters and Schiff have said officials are cooperative. Schiff explained in his statement that the subpoena to Deutsche Bank is a”favorable” subpoena, which means he expects them to continue working with the committees.

The request comes as a committee is sparring with the White House over Trump’s tax yields.

However, Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, has said Democrats will”not to” watch the returns,”nor should they,” and”it.”

Associated Press writer Chad Day contributed to the record.