Dean C. Athanasia Sells 129,615 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

