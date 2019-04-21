D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $46.42 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

