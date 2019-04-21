Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,329 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWM stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4121 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

