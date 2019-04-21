Cyder (CYDER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Cyder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyder has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Cyder has a market cap of $0.00 and $269.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyder Coin Profile

CYDER is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyder is cydercoin.com

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

