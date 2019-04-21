CyberCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. CyberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded up 89.9% against the dollar. One CyberCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003974 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00148008 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010825 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003024 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyberCoin Coin Profile

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space

CyberCoin Coin Trading

CyberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

