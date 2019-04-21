CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Boosted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after buying an additional 659,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

CVS Health stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

