Cubic Co. (CUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CUB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,639. Cubic has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.23%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

