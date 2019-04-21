CSX (CSX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.23.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 73,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CSX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.