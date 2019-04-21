CSX (CSX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

