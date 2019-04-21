Cryptonite Achieves Market Cap of $300,918.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $300,918.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.03204968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.05430597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.01445077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.01285303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00111061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.01285436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00315400 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

