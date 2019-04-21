Crowdholding (YUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Crowdholding token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowdholding has a market capitalization of $119,161.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $603.20 or 0.11483253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000983 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

Crowdholding (YUP) is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,223,946 tokens. The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com . Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

