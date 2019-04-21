Critical Survey: Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and GTX (GTXO)

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get GTX alerts:

This table compares GTX and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -234.21% N/A -430.07% Maxar Technologies -64.00% 8.11% 2.15%

This table compares GTX and Maxar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $530,000.00 0.95 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $2.14 billion 0.14 -$1.26 billion ($2.90) -1.68

GTX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxar Technologies.

Dividends

Maxar Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. GTX does not pay a dividend. Maxar Technologies pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

GTX has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its stock price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GTX and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 2 5 2 0 2.00

Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.26, suggesting a potential upside of 275.81%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than GTX.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats GTX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers spacecraft and subsystems to the U.S. and Canadian government, and other customers for scientific research and development missions, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.