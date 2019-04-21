Critical Analysis: Mazor Robotics (MZOR) vs. Alphatec (ATEC)

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mazor Robotics and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazor Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alphatec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mazor Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Risk and Volatility

Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.61 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.46 Alphatec $91.69 million 1.38 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -4.66

Mazor Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64% Alphatec -31.60% -95.01% -18.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats Alphatec on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.