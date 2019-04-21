Cree (CREE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Get Cree alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.84.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -447.80, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.64. Cree has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.75 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Cree by 22.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.