Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $122.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.33 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $113.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $494.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $512.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.82 million, with estimates ranging from $485.37 million to $532.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $9.36 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

