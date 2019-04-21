Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $122.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.33 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $113.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $494.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $512.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.82 million, with estimates ranging from $485.37 million to $532.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cousins Properties.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $9.36 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
