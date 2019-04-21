Coupecoin Price Hits $0.0001 (COUPE)

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Coupecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coupecoin has a market cap of $11,409.00 and $0.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coupecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coupecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.01069412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00198490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Coupecoin

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com

Buying and Selling Coupecoin

Coupecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coupecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coupecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coupecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.