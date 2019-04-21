COUNTRYSIDE PRO/ADR (CUSPY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of COUNTRYSIDE PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUSPY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUSPY opened at $17.20 on Thursday.

About COUNTRYSIDE PRO/ADR

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

