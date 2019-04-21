Countinghouse (CHT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Countinghouse token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00040870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Countinghouse has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14,374.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

