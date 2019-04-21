Coty (COTY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Coty has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Coty by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

