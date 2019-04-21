Cortex Achieves Market Cap of $27.84 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $27.84 million and $4.82 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003493 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00453218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.01103894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00206057 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, DEx.top, DDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

