Corning Incorporated (GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

GLW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,598. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,625.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

