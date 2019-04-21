Cormark Boosts Journey Energy (JOY) Price Target to C$4.00

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$2.55 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday.

Journey Energy stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of $101.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.76.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Journey Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Greater Countess area located adjacent to Brooks, Alberta; the Greater Crystal area located to the southwest of Edmonton, Alberta; and the Matziwin property to the north of Brooks, Alberta.

