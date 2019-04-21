Core Gold Inc (DMM) Director Keith Piggott Sells 150,000 Shares

Core Gold Inc (TSE:DMM) Director Keith Piggott sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,051,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,374,410.20.

Keith Piggott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Keith Piggott sold 175,000 shares of Core Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00.

Core Gold Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.45.

Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.

