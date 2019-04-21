Contrasting Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) & Its Rivals

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Portman Ridge Finance to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance
|$27.09 million
|-$9.57 million
|11.15
|Portman Ridge Finance Competitors
|$122.93 million
|$52.78 million
|8.95
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.6% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance
|-35.34%
|5.81%
|3.52%
|Portman Ridge Finance Competitors
|37.22%
|6.65%
|3.39%
Dividends
Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.7% and pay out 92.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Volatility & Risk
Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance’s rivals have a beta of 0.24, indicating that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portman Ridge Finance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Portman Ridge Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Portman Ridge Finance Competitors
|214
|739
|671
|35
|2.32
As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Portman Ridge Finance rivals beat Portman Ridge Finance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
There is no company description available for Portman Ridge Finance Corp.
