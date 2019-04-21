Contrasting Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) & BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and BJ’s Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $126.43 million 0.87 $4.32 million $0.43 14.98 BJ’s Restaurants $1.12 billion 0.86 $50.81 million $2.35 19.40

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Papa Murphy’s. Papa Murphy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s 3.42% 7.54% 2.94% BJ’s Restaurants 4.55% 16.97% 7.37%

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Papa Murphy’s does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Papa Murphy’s and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 2 3 6 0 2.36

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.98%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Papa Murphy’s on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Franchise, Company Stores, and Brand Funds. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 1,437 stores, including 1,294 franchised and 106 company-owned stores in 37 states, as well as 12 stores in Canada and 25 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 2, 2019, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

