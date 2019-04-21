Contrasting Kinder Morgan (KMI) & CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

64.9% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of CNX Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinder Morgan and CNX Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 11.38% 5.86% 2.59% CNX Midstream Partners 52.22% 32.52% 15.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinder Morgan and CNX Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $14.14 billion 3.02 $1.61 billion $0.89 21.79 CNX Midstream Partners $256.67 million 3.80 $134.04 million $1.89 8.11

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Midstream Partners. CNX Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CNX Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Kinder Morgan pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNX Midstream Partners pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNX Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinder Morgan and CNX Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 1 3 12 0 2.69 CNX Midstream Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Given CNX Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Midstream Partners is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners beats Kinder Morgan on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, ethanol, and chemicals, as well as bulk products, including coke, metals, and ores; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The company owns an interest in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 153 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 barrels per day in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Shirley, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services. CNX Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to CNX Midstream Partners LP in January 2018. CNX Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.