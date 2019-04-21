Contrasting Global Healthcare REIT (GBCS) & Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Global Healthcare REIT does not pay a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Medical REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $10.61, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Healthcare REIT -80.82% -243.43% -7.27% Global Medical REIT 22.62% 6.29% 2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Healthcare REIT $3.62 million 2.45 -$2.99 million N/A N/A Global Medical REIT $53.19 million 4.99 $13.49 million $0.78 12.94

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Global Healthcare REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

