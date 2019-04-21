Continental Resources (CLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources’ large and geographically diversified asset base includes resources in the Bakken Shale, as well as STACK and SCOOP plays in Oklahoma. Bakken comprises almost 52% of the upstream energy player’s proved reserves, wherein the firm is planning to allocate roughly 50% of its capital budget for drilling and completion activities in 2019. Although majority of the company’s total production is oil, Continental Resources is not affected by volatile oil prices since the breakeven prices in the above-mentioned operating plays are considerably lower than the current commodity price. On average, Continental Resources’ free cash flow is expected to surge $700-$800 million per annum over the next five years, reflecting tremendous strength in its operations. Therefore, the stock possesses tremendous upside potential.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 883,977 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,675,805 shares of company stock worth $73,335,967. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 185,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 823,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 484,089 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

