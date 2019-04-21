Consol Energy (CEIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

CEIX opened at $33.23 on Friday. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $917.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $66,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

