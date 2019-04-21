COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of COMSCORE worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,201,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on COMSCORE in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on COMSCORE in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, insider Daniel Hess sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $42,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $12.92 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

