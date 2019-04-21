Comparing UTG (UTGN) & National Western Life Group (NWLI)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UTG and National Western Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of National Western Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTG and National Western Life Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $41.27 million 2.40 $12.39 million N/A N/A National Western Life Group $551.60 million 1.74 $116.76 million N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 48.75% 11.02% 3.06% National Western Life Group 20.57% 5.77% 0.89%

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. UTG does not pay a dividend.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

