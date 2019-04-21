Comparing Gossamer Bio (GOSS) & The Competition

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) is one of 547 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gossamer Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gossamer Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -0.72 Gossamer Bio Competitors $2.17 billion $230.01 million -3.52

Gossamer Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Gossamer Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A N/A N/A Gossamer Bio Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gossamer Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gossamer Bio Competitors 4546 13020 27669 994 2.54

Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Gossamer Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

