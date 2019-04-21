Comparing Cohen & Steers (CNS) and Great Elm Capital (GECC)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 29.89% 40.17% 25.30% Great Elm Capital -32.44% 12.54% 5.51%

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Cohen & Steers pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cohen & Steers and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 2 0 0 1.67 Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.84%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Great Elm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $381.11 million 5.98 $113.90 million $2.40 20.12 Great Elm Capital $27.75 million 3.21 -$9.01 million $1.44 5.81

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Great Elm Capital on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

