Comparing Abaxis (ABAX) & MEGGITT PLC/ADR (MEGGY)

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) and MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Abaxis alerts:

90.2% of Abaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MEGGITT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Abaxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Abaxis and MEGGITT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abaxis N/A N/A N/A MEGGITT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abaxis and MEGGITT PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abaxis 0 3 0 0 2.00 MEGGITT PLC/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Abaxis presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.30%. Given Abaxis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Abaxis is more favorable than MEGGITT PLC/ADR.

Dividends

Abaxis pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MEGGITT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Abaxis has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abaxis and MEGGITT PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abaxis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MEGGITT PLC/ADR $2.70 billion 1.99 N/A N/A N/A

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents. It also provides VetScan VS2, a chemistry, electrolyte, immunoassay, and blood gas analyzer delivering results from a sample of whole blood, serum, or plasma; VetScan profiles, which are packaged as single-use plastic veterinary reagent discs; and VetScan HM5, VetScan HM2, VetScan HMII, and VetScan HMT hematology instruments, as well as reagent kits for veterinary applications. In addition, the company offers VetScan VSpro that assists the diagnosis and evaluation of suspected bleeding disorders, toxicity/poisoning, disseminated intravascular coagulation evaluation, hepatic disease, monitoring therapy, and disease progression states; VetScan VSpro coagulation test to evaluate prothrombin and the activated partial thromboplastin times; VetScan VSpro fibrinogen test for in-vitro determination of fibrinogen levels in equine platelet poor plasma from a citrated stabilized whole blood sample; i-STAT that delivers blood gas, electrolyte, chemistry, and hematology results; VetScan UA, a urinalysis solution; and VetScan SA, which is designed to perform urine microscopy. Further, it provides VetScan rapid tests for the detection of various diseases, as well as sells products developed through its patented Orbos discrete lyophilization process to companies for other applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Abaxis, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Union City, California.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment offers anti-skid, auto braking, brake-by-wire, and integrated brake metering/anti-skid brake control systems; carbon, rotor, electrically-actuated, and steel brakes; integrated tire pressure indicator systems/brake temperature monitoring systems; and landing gear computers, park/emergency valves, auto spoiler deployment, other braking system hydraulic components, main and nose wheels, and tire pressure monitoring systems. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides aerospace valves, air-oil separators, and retimet filters; heat exchangers; high pressure ducting and flexible joints; and industrial fuel and bleed air control valves, and ground fueling products, as well as aircraft fire protection and control systems. The Meggitt Polymers & Composites segment offers fuel containments and systems, sealing solutions, and advanced composites for the aerospace, marine, and energy sectors. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment provides sensing, monitoring, power, and motion systems for the aerospace and defense, energy, industrial, and specialty sectors. The Meggitt Equipment Group segment primarily engages in the non-engine actuation, military, and printed circuit heat exchangers businesses. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was founded in 1947 and is based in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.