Comparing 1347 Property Insurance (PIH) and EMC Insurance Group (EMCI)

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) and EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and EMC Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance 1.38% 3.94% 1.29% EMC Insurance Group -1.06% 4.09% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1347 Property Insurance and EMC Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMC Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

1347 Property Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.40%. EMC Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than EMC Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1347 Property Insurance and EMC Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.53 $800,000.00 $0.22 23.50 EMC Insurance Group $701.98 million 0.99 -$7.47 million $1.09 29.50

1347 Property Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMC Insurance Group. 1347 Property Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. 1347 Property Insurance does not pay a dividend. EMC Insurance Group pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EMC Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

1347 Property Insurance beats EMC Insurance Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other policies that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individuals through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

