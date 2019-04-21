Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Commscope were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commscope by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

