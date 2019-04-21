Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,919,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

HON stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

