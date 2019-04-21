Coinlancer Price Up 80.5% This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $466,158.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $602.54 or 0.11405890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000983 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00022821 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.