Coin2.1 Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Coin2.1 has a total market capitalization of $43,322.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004527 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00147974 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011740 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001615 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002932 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

Coin2.1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

