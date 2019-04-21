Cognex (CGNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.10.

CGNX stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.99. Cognex has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Cognex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

