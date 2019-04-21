Coca Cola HBC (CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,150 at Deutsche Bank

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($37.59).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,705 ($35.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,817 ($36.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,553 ($33.36) per share, with a total value of £3,778.44 ($4,937.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 947 shares of company stock worth $2,513,342.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

