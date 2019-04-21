CME Group (CME) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12-month low of $153.90 and a 12-month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

