Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1192 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/clear-harbor-asset-management-llc-invests-205000-in-stag-industrial-inc-stag.html.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.