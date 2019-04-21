Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $169.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

