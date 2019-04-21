Clarus Securities Comments on Akumin Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (AKU)

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) – Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

TSE AKU opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 million and a PE ratio of 62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.43.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

