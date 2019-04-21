Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 3.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

