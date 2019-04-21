Citigroup Inc (C) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $69.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

